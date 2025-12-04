Shaw Local

Morrison school put on lockdown after attempted armed robbery reported nearby

Northside Elementary School in Morrison on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Northside is one of two elementary schools in the district.

FILE – Northside Elementary School in Morrison. Northside is one of two elementary schools in the district. (Earleen Hinton)

By Charlene Bielema

A Morrison school was placed on lockdown Thursday after an attempted armed robbery at a nearby home was reported.

Morrison police responded at 11:19 a.m. to an attempted armed robbery of a person who was near Northside Elementary School, 520 N. Genesee St. The school, which houses the district’s K-2 classes, was placed on lockdown.

Police said a man displayed a Glock-style handgun during the attempted robbery before fleeing the area. He is described as a younger white man; 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall; with a thin build; and wearing a black coat, pants and a mask.

School Resource Officer Dan Simmons remained at the school through Thursday.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Morrison Police Department at 815-772-7650.

