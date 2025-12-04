Morrison school put on lockdown after attempted armed robbery reported nearby

FILE – Northside Elementary School in Morrison. Northside is one of two elementary schools in the district. (Earleen Hinton)

A Morrison school was placed on lockdown Thursday after an attempted armed robbery at a nearby home was reported.

Morrison police responded at 11:19 a.m. to an attempted armed robbery of a person who was near Northside Elementary School, 520 N. Genesee St. The school, which houses the district’s K-2 classes, was placed on lockdown.

Police said a man displayed a Glock-style handgun during the attempted robbery before fleeing the area. He is described as a younger white man; 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall; with a thin build; and wearing a black coat, pants and a mask.

School Resource Officer Dan Simmons remained at the school through Thursday.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Morrison Police Department at 815-772-7650.