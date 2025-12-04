Former Dixon resident praises Dixon Historic Theatre renovations

On Sept. 26, I attended the Led Zeppelin tribute band concert at The Historic Dixon Theatre with a group of high school classmates.

It had been many, many years since I had been inside the venue. Shocked would be an understatement describing my emotions as I made my way around the theater.

Before I continue my thoughts on the theater, let us roll back the calendar to the 1960s. My family moved to Dixon in 1967. I smoothly meshed into second grade at Jefferson Elementary. My education in Dixon continued until I graduated from Dixon High School in 1977.

During those years, the Dixon Theatre was an important part of our social life. Memories of scary Vincent Price movies are still with me. Early dating adventures during grade school were common. I can remember sharing stories with my buddies about our respective dates. Wonderful memories!

Looking at the schedule, in addition to live performances, I see that classic, fun movies have returned to the theater. The Creature from The Black Lagoon. The Wolf Man. The Bride of Frankenstein. Wow, what fun!

Once again, the youth of Dixon (plus all other ages) have a fun, safe place for socializing.

Back to the theater, I could not believe the precision and beauty of the renovation. The Dixon Historic Theater would be at home in Chicago, New York, L.A., or any big city in the United States and even abroad.

As I left home for the tribute concert, I said to my mom (she still lives in Dixon): “I wonder if they will have popcorn?” Yes, they had popcorn, plus all the snacks and drinks you would find at the multiplex. In addition, to my amazement, there were three full bars for alcoholic beverages.

The renovation was obviously a monumental undertaking, involving many hours of demanding work by many people. Money had to be raised. Appropriate contractors needed to be hired. Certainly, there were many other pieces of the puzzle to be coordinated.

To all those involved, I give heartfelt congratulations. You have given back to the city something that was nearly lost.

The Historic Dixon Theatre gives all the Dixon “expatriates” another reason to make the journey home. As Ronald Reagan said, “Dixon is a great place to come home to.”

Chris Mullery, Basalt, Colorado