Polo girls basketball beats Amboy 44-43: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls basketball

Polo 44, Amboy 43: At Amboy, Elsa Monaco scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half to lead the Marcos the narrow win over the Clippers. Carlee Grobe added 10 points for Polo (3-2, 1-0).

Eastland 54, Ashton-Franklin Center 21: Trixie Carroll had 18 points and pulled down 10 boards to lead the Cougars to the Northwest Upstate Illini win. Tatum Grim added 17 as Eastland improved to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in league play.

Rockford Christian 56, Newman Central Catholic 45: Gisselle Martin scored a co-game-high 18 as the Comets let a halftime lead get away in the nonconference loss. Lucy Oetting added eight points for Newman (4-2).

Milledgeville 54, Morrison 39: Julie Folkers led the Missiles with 19 points and Jozlynn Castro scored 15 in the win. Milledgeville led 18-7 after the first quarter. Zoe Milder scored eight points in the second quarter for the Fillies.

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 72, Amboy 43: At Hinckley, Colt McCoy scored 11 of his team high 14 points int he first half as the Clippers (1-2) dropped the nonconference contest to the Royals.

Faith Christian 69, Unity Christian 33: Carson Bivins had 17 points and Brady Bivins scored 12 in the win. Logan Baker added 10 points and five blocks for the Falcons.

Boys wrestling

Morrison 60, Galena 12: At Morrison, Noah Stout, Caleb Carroll, Trevor Tipton, Cael Wright, Waylon Phelps, Eli Modglin, Jason Updike, Patrick Schaefer, Xavier Baldwin, and Caleb Modglin won matches for the Mustangs.

Morrison 52, Mendota 12: At Morrison, the Mustangs completed the tri-meet sweep with the win over the Trojans.

Boys bowling

Geneseo 3,299, Sterling 2,719: At Sterling, Bruce Kooy had a high game of 199 and a team-leading series of 573 to lead the Golden Warriors.

Girls bowling

Dixon 2,804, Rockford Lutheran 2,158: At Dixon, Madelyn Bird rolled a 534 series with a high game of 214 as the Duchesses won their conference match.