Things to Do: Morrison, Fulton, Erie Christmas walks, MMTA’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Here’s a list of things to do this week in Morrison, Fulton, Erie and Prophetstown:
- Morrison Christmas Walk and Parade: Events take place Saturday, Dec. 6. Visit Santa from 3 to 5 p.m. at Millikan Park and watch the tree lighting at 5 p.m. at the corner of U.S. 30 and state Route 78. The parade starts at 6 p.m. There will be barrel cars, sleigh rides, window decorating and open storefronts.
- Morrison Music Theatre Association’s radio version presentation of “It’s a Wonderful Life”: Fans of the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” are in for a double treat the first weekend in December when the Morrison Music Theater Association performs the radio version of the show. At 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, the MMTA theater members will turn the stage of Crossroads Community Church, 300 W. South St. in Morrison, into the WBFR radio station in New York City in the year 1942. There is no charge for either show, but a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for students is suggested. Light refreshments will be offered, and there might just be some Christmas carol singing going on. Audience members are welcome to dress in 1940s attire.
- Fulton Christmas Walk: Fulton’s Christmas Walk will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, in downtown Fulton. Events include new games, reindeer races, a giant snowball fight, snowball hockey, a living window by the Fulton High School Thespians, life-sized Candyland, barrel train rides, a live Nativity scene, FHS choir performances and an illuminated run and walk. Santa also will be there.
- Erie’s Hometown Holiday: Hometown Holiday events from 3 to -5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at the Erie Fire Station include Santa pictures, face painting, games, crafts and snacks. The parade begins at 6 p.m.
- Prophetstown library hosts Dungeons and Dragons play: The role-playing game club meets every Monday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Henry C. Adams Memorial Library. This is for anyone ages 10 to adult. All materials will be available unless you would like to bring your own dice, pencils, books etc. Please stop by or call the library at 309-714-2699 with any questions.