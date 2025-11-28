Winter storm could drop 8-12″of snow on Sauk Valley; Sterling, Rock Falls declare snow emergencies

Snow is to begin falling Friday night, Nov. 28, in the Sauk Valley; snowfall rates Saturday could be from a half inch to 1 1/2 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo provided by the National Weather Service)

The cities of Sterling and Rock Falls have declared snow emergencies that begin Friday in anticipation of a predicted winter storm that could blanket the Sauk Valley with up to 12 inches of snow.

Snow will start falling Friday night in the Sauk Valley; snowfall rates Saturday could be from a half inch to 1 1/2 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Significant travel impacts and drifting snow are expected due to the combination of snow and wind gusts of up to 30 mph, according to the NWS. Snow accumulation is predicted to be 8 to 12 inches by Sunday morning.

Sterling

Sterling’s snow emergency will go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28, according to Sterling Superintendent of Public Works Brad Schrader. After that time, all vehicles must be parked in accordance with Sterling’s snow emergency parking regulations:

• No parking on snow routes until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street.

• No parking in the central business district from 1:30-5:30 a.m.

• Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other city streets. On the odd days of the month, you park on the odd-numbered side of the street; and on even days of the month, you park on the even-numbered side of the street. Odd and even days will be considered as beginning between 6 and 8 a.m. You will not be ticketed between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Odd and even numbered sides of the street refer to the usual residence and building address numbers.

The parking restrictions will terminate block by block after the snowfall stops and when all accumulated snow has been removed from the full width of the street, or when the snow emergency is canceled by the city.

All other parking restrictions remain in effect. No parking will be permitted on streets where parking is restricted or prohibited. Cars parked in violation of the listed restrictions will be ticketed and may be towed, at the owner’s expense.

If you have any questions regarding the parking restrictions, call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Public Works Department at 815-632-6657.

Rock Falls

Rock Falls’ snow emergency is from 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28, through 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1.

• Pursuant to City Code, no parking is permitted on any designated snow route within the city limits during the declared snow emergency period or until the snow has been completely cleared from the street.

• Odd/even parking restrictions apply on all other streets that are not a designated snow route.

• Odd/even parking restrictions end block-by-block once the snow has been removed from the entire width of the street.

Any vehicle parked in violation of Rock Falls City Code Section 18-158 is subject to fines as prescribed in Section 1-41(e)(1) of the Rock Falls City Code, according to a news release.

The city of Rock Falls will not be having crews out for 24-hour shifts for plowing. Plowing hours will be from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. If road conditions deteriorate after hours, arrangements have been made for crews to go out sooner.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.