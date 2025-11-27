Tobias is Newman High School student of the month

Grace Tobias, a senior, has been named Newman Central Catholic High School student of the month for October.

She is the daughter of Kathryn and Jason Tobias and has a brother, Soren.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: A rigorously engaging course that I find myself immersed in is English 101/103, taught by Mrs. Spencer. The dissection of works we conduct paired with strengthening my own writing through various techniques has prompted my investment and inclusion time and time again.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: While I am still waiting on university decisions to determine where I will enroll, I plan to attend a four-year university and major in psychology after I graduate high school. After I graduate from a university, I hope to obtain my master’s and eventually become a therapist. I also plan on seeking out traveling opportunities wherever they are presented to me in order to broaden my knowledge of the world around me.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My favorite program that I volunteer with is the Penguin Project of the Sauk Valley. Through this program, mentors and special-needs children and young adults are paired together, and they put on a musical. This program has taught me the importance of patience, kindness and inclusivity while also inspiring countless individuals such as myself.

I also love my leadership position as a house captain of the Loretto House in Newman’s John Henry Newman House System’s inaugural year. Through this role, I am able to plan activities and interact with a quarter of the school every single day. The camaraderie, pride and unity that has been established between me and every single member of my house is something I never expected to gain my senior year of high school, but it’s something I am so grateful for.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: A recent moment that will hold strong meaning for me is Newman’s last football game of this past season, the second round of playoffs. Although we lost, all I could focus on was all of the love, support and passion around me.

The game ended, and the emotions engulfed me, surrounding us cheerleaders, the football players and all of the supporters with knowing an important chapter had closed in our lives. Cheering on the sidelines for this game, even despite the pouring rain, helped me to reflect on the gratefulness I have to be a part of such a strong support system while also being constantly supported by others every moment of the day.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to continue to cultivate and spread love and originality wherever I go. The future holds many uncertainties, but I can control myself and how I act toward others. Lifting others up through my words, actions, faith and dedication is how I can hope to make an impact on the world.

Additionally, I hope to continue to have an impact serving the community around me, and equally importantly, that others will as well. Support is key to success, and I hope to help others succeed in any way I’m able to.