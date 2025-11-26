Rock Falls High School names Ian Finney as student of the month

Ian Finney, a senior, has been named Rock Falls High School student of the month for November.

He is the son of Maribel and Thomas Finney and has four siblings: Amy, Mina, Michael and Ariel.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: My favorite class is health occupations at the Whiteside Area Career Center with my instructor, Sheila Fein. I find this class to be the most interesting because of all the hands-on work being done. Furthermore, I love being able to interact with patients and residents and know that I have made an impact on their day.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I hope to first attend Augustana College and receive my bachelor’s degree in biology and then go to Palmer to become a doctor of chiropractic.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: One of my favorite activities is cross country because it teaches you to be OK receiving help from others – in this case teammates – when you falter. The other is track and field because it teaches you that sometimes in life you have to push through even in difficult moments to be victorious.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: The moment I crossed the line at sectionals and saw a new personal best and realized after my whole career that I had finally made it to state.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope that I will be able to achieve my goal of becoming a chiropractor and open my own practice like my father before me.