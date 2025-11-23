Smith is Newman High School student of the month for November

Samantha Smith, a senior, has been named a Newman Central Catholic High School student of the month for November.

She is the daughter of Chad Smith and Corie Smith.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: The class I find most interesting is AP Statistics with Mrs. Connie Royer. She is the best teacher I have ever had. She does a great job of teaching all of the material, as well as making sure we are all understanding the material. She does a lot of activities that relate to what we are learning. All of the activities go hand in hand with all of the material. I find this class very interesting as well as enjoyable to walk into every other day.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend a four-year university studying exercise science. Then, I’ll go on to physical therapy school after. My top choice of schools is the University of Alabama, although I have not yet decided. No matter where I go for school, I hope to become a gymnastics team manager, as well as participate in a study abroad opportunity.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurricular activities that I participate in are competitive gymnastics and Dixon Sister Cities Association. I have been doing gymnastics for the past 15 years and competing for the past nine years. I train 20-plus hours a week all year. Gymnastics has taught me a number of things, such as work ethic, time management as well as dedication. My freshman year I had a great opportunity to travel with Dixon Sister Cities to Herzberg, Germany. This program has fostered new lifelong friendships, world peace, as well as education about other cultures.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: My junior year, we all went on a religious retreat called Kairos. This experience was the best and most memorable one yet from my high school career. Now I have the honor of being a Kairos leader for this year’s junior class.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope and dream for the future is to graduate with my bachelor’s degree in exercise science, with the goal of going to physical therapy school after. I have come to realize that physical therapy is a passion of mine, especially after job-shadowing at ORS Physical Therapy in Dixon.