Local bowling

Sauk Valley senior bowling results for October: Here are the high game and series results for competition at Plum Hollow every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m.

Connie Bontz (162 high game, 435 high series), David Bucher (187, 468), Steve Byars (164, 477), Chico Contreras (193, 506), Anita Dunphy (172, 475), Dan Dunphy (245, 640), Ron Erickson (279, 717), Barb Jacobs (177, 513), Dave Jacobs (243, 523), Dick Janssen (201, 545), Gene Joiner (191, 468), Bob Joyce (204, 521), Jan Kuepker (126, 308), Loyd Mackey (197, 517), Ron Meagher (203, 493), Doug Near (162, 395), Ron Odenthal (187, 459), Chris Steder (190, 424), Dee Szymanski (141, 370), Ed Webb (188, 499), Shirley Webb (131, 320), Jay Wolfe (191, 495).