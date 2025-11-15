Lee County Historical Society donates $1,000 for Dixon’s Oakwood Cemetery Mausoleum restorations

Members of the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society speak with Dixon's Oakwood Cemetery managers about restoration plans for the mausoleum Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Payton Felix)

The Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society presented a $1,000 check Friday, Nov. 14, to the city of Dixon to fund restorations to the Oakwood Cemetery Mausoleum.

The mausoleum was built in 1925 and is rarely open to the public, typically only on Memorial Day. The building houses a full-sized chapel, 410 crypts, two private rooms, two deluxe “apartments,” and a basement receiving vault with space for several bodies. The city acquired it in 1973 after years of neglect, according to research by Dixon historian Tom Wadsworth.

The full restoration will take the city multiple years, starting with renovations to the roof and exterior to weather proof the building before moving inside, Dixon Street Department Manager Tyler Venier said Friday.

The Lee County Historical Society donated $1,000 to the city of Dixon Nov. 14, 2025, for Oakwood Cemetery Mausoleum restorations. Pictured (front row) historical society members Jan Conkrite (left) and Rena Burgess (right), Dixon Street Department Manager Tyler Venier (middle right) and Oakwood Cemetery Foreman Matt Muller (middle left). Also pictured are historical society members (second row, from left) Gary Michel, Dave Wyman, Joan Janssen, (third row, from left) Mike McBride, Gary Janssen and Gary Burgess. (Payton Felix)

The historical society’s donation stems from the proceeds of its Sept. 28 Oakwood Cemetery walk that celebrated the mausoleums 100th anniversary. Since 2009, the annual event, Tales From Beyond the Grave, has featured guided tours with volunteers portraying notable local figures buried in Oakwood Cemetery.

The 2026 event is planned to take place at the cemetery in Palmyra at the corner of Sugar Grove Road and Timber Road.