Beyond Trim: Kale is packed with vitamins, low in calories

Nutrition experts give high praise to kale. It’s high in fiber and low in calories. It’s a great source of vitamins and minerals.

In fact, a single one-cup serving of chopped fresh kale contains almost 100% of your daily requirement of vitamin A, C and K, which are important for bone health, heart health, and immune function. Kale is also a member of the cruciferous vegetable family known to help protect us against cancer.

Despite its impressive nutritional profile, I must admit that I have not always been a fan. That was before I learned a few tricks to prepare kale and how to pair it with other foods that enhance its flavor and nutrition.

The following recipe utilizes those tricks. The kale is cut into very small pieces and softened with an acidic dressing which makes it easier to chew. The olive oil in the dressing and the almonds help enhance the absorption of vitamin K, which is a fat-soluble vitamin. The sweetness of the cranberries and apple pairs well with the slight bitterness of the kale.

Kale and Quinoa Salad

1 cup dry quinoa

1 large bunch of kale – stemmed and cut into small pieces

1 medium Honeycrisp apple – diced into ½ inch chunks

1 cup dried cranberries

¾ cup slivered almonds

Dressing:

3 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon salt

Prepare the quinoa according to the package directions. You should end up with about 3 cups of cooked quinoa. Let it cool. In a large salad bowl combine the ingredients for the dressing. Add the kale and toss with the dressing. You can lightly massage the kale with the dressing to make it even more tender. Add remaining ingredients and toss to combine.

While kale has a good amount of protein, the quinoa adds additional protein and fiber and transforms this salad from a side dish into a stand-alone meal. And because kale is so sturdy this salad keeps well in the fridge for 2-3 days. That makes it a good choice for meal prepping.

- Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.