Whiteside County property transfers for Oct. 27-31, 2025

Warranty Deeds

Marlene F. Keisel Trust and Marlene F. Keisel Jackson Trustee to Conor Hugunin and Olivia Hugunin, 205 PHEASANT RIDGE DR, ALBANY, $278,000

Carlos Lucas, Carlos Lucas aka Morales, and Elaine R. Lucas to Shanna Marie Hillers, 1111 AVENUE J, STERLING, $89,000

Iris Yarbrough to Wade L. Larkey, 419 13TH AVE, FULTON, $79,000

Michael J. Hobson to Dominic J. Geerts and Marissa J. Eye, 407 GENESEE ST N, MORRISON, $108,000

Arthur F. Como Jr. to Hev Enterprises, 800 AVENUE A, ROCK FALLS, $80,000

Conor S. Hugunin and Olivia N. Hugunin to Ronald M. Hill II, 913 2ND AVE N, ALBANY, $257,900

Ricardo Montanez and Seng Montanez to State of Illinois DOT, 312 16TH AVE, STERLING, $300

Mario Salas to Jason Harris, 611 BROADWAY AVE, STERLING, $70,000

Donald W. Durall, Tracy A. Durall and Tracy A. Fka Owens to Thomas P. Howard, Pamela J. Howard, 24455 FULFS RD, STERLING, $315,000

Kenneth Nelson and Patience Marie Nelson to Ixtla Wilson and Laurance Wilson, 604 2ND AVE STERLING, $99,000

Joseph D. Queen and Rebecca G. Queen to Andrew Knapp, 1110 6TH STREET W, ROCK FALLS, $30,000

Jeffrey J. Hanson and Angela R. Hanson to Gregory Hanson and Kyla Jo Hanson, 18559 HENRY RD, MORRISON, $255,000

Lindsay A. Buis and Kevin M. Buis to Rolando Gonzalez and Kira Gonzalez, 15501 BISHOP RD, MORRISON, $515,000

Pennymac Loan Services Llc to Secretary Of Hud, 600 5TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Russell J. Kraus to Dana Saathoff, PINE HILL RD, STERLING, $18,000

Terry Wolf Construction Inc. to Ben Johnson and Calista Gilszmer, KNIEF RD, ROCK FALLS, $17,000

Lawanda Koenig to Barbara Thielenhouse, 1304 7TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $135,000

Keith J. Zoeller and Lucinda K. Zoeller to Austin M. Howard, 1407 LEFEVRE RD E, STERLING, $127,500

Antori L. Dirks and Nickolaus W. Dirks to Reid Blackburn, 1503 18TH ST E, STERLING, $180,000

Judith M. Howard to Rosario Deleon and Andrea R. Deleon, 213 5TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $59,900

Gregory L. Hanson and Kyla J. Hanson to John A. Dickey and Arlene F. Dickey, 18795 HENRY RD, MORRISON, $200,000

Edward Andersen and Janice Andersen to Dylan A. Veracini and Felicia H. Veracini, 3705 14TH AVE, STERLING, $355,000

Andrew Wilhelmi to Nicole M. Martinez, 1716 17TH AVE, STERLING, $120,000

Nicole M. Burkett, Nicole M. Martinez Nka, and Oscar Martinez to Sarah Mccloud, 410 10TH ST W, STERLING, $194,900

Laurance Wilson and Ixtla Wilson to Christopher Henson and Alisha Henson, 204 GLASSBURN ST W, TAMPICO, $45,000

Midfirst Bank to Secretary Of Hud, 300 HIGHLAND AVE, ERIE, $107,800

Laverne F. Vanderschaaf to Laverne F. Vanderschaaf and Phyllis Ann Vanderschaaf, 4 Parcels: 09-08-301-001, 09-08-351-001, 09-08-351-002, and 09-08-351-007, $0.00

Margo F. Atherton Trustee, Robert l Atherton Trust, and Margo F. Atherton Trust to Robert C. Atherton and Kelly C. Vegter, 601 DIAMOND CT, MORRISON, $0.00

Bettrina Renkes and Jeremiah Renkes to Bettrina Renkes and Jeremiah Renkes, 10974 PRAIRIE CENTER RD, MORRISON, $0.00

Quit Claims

David J. Hamilton and David J. Hamilton and Billie Jensen, 14745 VANS RD, FULTON, $0.00

Daniel J. Vegter to Sarah L. Vegter Trustee, Daniel J. Vegter Trustee, and Djsl Vegter Trust, 10350 GARDEN PLAIN RD, MORRISON, $0.00

Brian R. Ystad and Gail J. Ystad to Kyle Andrew Wiersema, 5515 BUNKER HILL RD, FULTON, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Katherine A. Kruckenberg Trust to Andrew Kruckenberg and Maria A. Kruckenberg, 3 Parcels: 12-36-100-001, 12-36-100-003, and 12-36-100-005, $1,210,054

Allan Den Besten Trust to Den Besten Real Estate Group Llc, 800 FOURTH ST N, FULTON, $0.00

Mark F. Geisler Trust and Janice M. Geisler to Joseph W. Price and Ashlei A. Price, 10135 FROG POND RD, ERIE, $215,000

John Vanosdol Trustee and Joyce Geneva Winch Trust to Scott I. Cobane, 4 Parcels: 17-16-300-007, 17-16-300-008, 17-16-300-009, and 17-16-400-010, $0.00