2 Amboy men facing felony meth delivery charges

Charles T. Lovell of Amboy, 52, was charged Oct. 23, 2025, with two felony meth delivery charges in Lee County. (Provided By Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Two Amboy men have been charged with delivering methamphetamine following separate investigations by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles T. Lovell of Amboy, 52, was charged with methamphetamine delivery, more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams, a Class X Felony; and meth delivery of less than 5 grams, a Class 2 Felony, on Oct. 23. Steven M. Hobbs of Amboy, 34, was also charged with meth delivery, a Class 2 Felony, on Oct. 27, court records show.

Steven M. Hobbs of Amboy, 34, was charged Oct. 27 with a felony meth delivery charge in Lee County. (Provided By Lee County Sheriff's Office)

The charges resulted from two separate narcotics investigations by the sheriff’s office. Both men were taken into custody and released until their next court date in accordance with the Illinois SAFE-T Act, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Lovell’s conditional pretrial release was granted by Lee County Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert on Oct. 24. His next court appearance is at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6 with Ackert, court records show.

When Lovell was arrested he was serving a 12-month conditional discharge sentence after pleading guilty Oct. 16 to possessing a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 Felony. That charge stemmed from a July 31 search of his residence by police, the news release says.

Hobbs’ conditional pretrial release was also granted by Ackert at a hearing Oct. 28. His next court appearance is at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 20 with Ackert, court records show.