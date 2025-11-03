Santa’s Helper Food Drive returns to Polo ahead of the holiday season

The Polo Christmas Festival is once again spreading holiday cheer through its annual Santa’s Helper Food Drive, running from Nov. 1 through Nov. 29. (Photo provided by Polo Christmas Festival)

The Polo Christmas Festival is once again spreading holiday cheer through its annual Santa’s Helper Food Drive, running from Nov. 1 through Nov. 29.

Donations of non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the Polo Public Library, with all contributions going directly to the Polo Lifeline Food Pantry.

As families prepare for the holidays, organizers say the need for food assistance is greater than ever. With rising costs and increased demand, every donation helps ensure Polo families have access to the essentials this season.

Children who donate will have a chance to win a magical experience. For each non-perishable item donated, they will receive one entry into a drawing to ride in the lighted parade with Santa and Mrs. Claus aboard a fire truck. For example, three items equal three entries. The parade takes place at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 6 and the winner may bring up to two guests. The lucky winner will be contacted Dec. 1.

Most-needed items include:

Soups and stews

Canned fruit and vegetables

Canned beans

Canned tuna or chicken

Peanut butter

Applesauce

Crackers

Granola bars

Cereal

Sugar and flour

Instant mashed potatoes

Pasta and pasta sauce

Toilet paper

Kleenex

For more information about the food drive, contact the Polo Christmas Festival at polochristmasfestival@gmail.com