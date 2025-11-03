Rock Falls to host Winter Wonderland House & Business Decorating Contests

Peggy Peugh crosses a lighted bridge Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. Peugh was decorating the bridge and islands for Halo. (Alex T. Paschal)

Rock Falls Tourism is excited to announce the evolution of its beloved Tour of Lights House Decorating Contest into a bigger and brighter community celebration – the Winter Wonderland House and Business Window Decorating Contests.

This expanded event invites both residents and local businesses to help transform Rock Falls into a dazzling Winter Wonderland, filled with festive lights, creative displays, and joyful holiday spirit.

From beautifully lighted homes and whimsical inflatables to eye-catching storefronts and elaborate window designs, participants will help make Rock Falls the ultimate destination for holiday cheer.

Local Rock Falls businesses are encouraged to join the fun and compete for the coveted People’s Choice Award, voted on by the public. Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 14 by emailing completed registration forms to travel@visitrockfalls.com. Type in this link for a registration form: https://bit.ly/BusinessREGForm.

Rock Falls residents are invited to show off their creativity and community pride with their own outdoor holiday displays. Awards will be given for Best Themed, Best Use of Lights, and Most Extravagant displays. Register between Nov. 1 and Dec. 10 by emailing the registration form and a nighttime photo of the decorated home to travel@visitrockfalls.com. Go to this link for a registration form: https://bit.ly/HouseREGForm.

“This event is all about bringing our community together and showcasing the creativity and pride that make Rock Falls special,” Rock Falls Tourism Director Melinda Jones said. “We can’t wait to see the city sparkle with the magic of the holidays.”

For full contest details, voting information, and registration instructions, visit www.visitrockfalls.com or check out the Visit Rock Falls Facebook page.