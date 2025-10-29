Timber Lake Playhouse to hold trivia night Nov. 2

Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Road in Mount Carroll. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The Timber Lake Playhouse will hold a trivia night to support the theater.

The trivia night will begin at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Manny’s Pizza, 211 Main St., Savanna.

Teams of six will be able to answer trivia questions for a chance to win prizes. Food and beverages also will be available to order from Manny’s Pizza.

Registration costs $10 per person or $60 per team of six. Attendees will be able to register or walk-in. The walk-in registration begins at 4 p.m.

Timber Lake Playhouse is one of the state’s oldest professional summer theater’s and produces musicals, plays, concerts and educational programs.

For information or to register, email jtitus21@mediacombb.net.