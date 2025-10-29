Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sauk Valley

Timber Lake Playhouse to hold trivia night Nov. 2

Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Road in Mount Carroll.

Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Road in Mount Carroll. (Shaw Local File Photo)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Timber Lake Playhouse will hold a trivia night to support the theater.

The trivia night will begin at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Manny’s Pizza, 211 Main St., Savanna.

Teams of six will be able to answer trivia questions for a chance to win prizes. Food and beverages also will be available to order from Manny’s Pizza.

Registration costs $10 per person or $60 per team of six. Attendees will be able to register or walk-in. The walk-in registration begins at 4 p.m.

Timber Lake Playhouse is one of the state’s oldest professional summer theater’s and produces musicals, plays, concerts and educational programs.

For information or to register, email jtitus21@mediacombb.net.

LocalDeKalb CountyDeKalbSycamoreSavannaThe Scene - Sauk ValleySauk Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois