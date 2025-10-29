Fulton miller program Nov. 17 features DeWitt author

Volunteer Millers for the Fulton Windmill will host an evening with author Staci Mercado of DeWitt.

The program begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 17.

Mercado is a professor with Southern New Hampshire University and teaches writing for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and instructs classes at Central DeWitt High School.

She has won several awards, including a Midwest Book Award for her historical fiction novel “Seeking Signs.” She was named the 2017 Outstanding Literary Arts Educator and a top-five finalist for the Iowa Department of Education’s Iowa Teacher of the Year in 2022.

Mercado will be speaking about the book “Honey Whiskey Murders: The Truth Behind the Book.”

This event is free and open to the public. The facility is located at 111 10th Ave., Fulton, and is accessible. Light refreshments will be offered following the presentation.