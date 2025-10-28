Newman, Oregon volleyball win postseason openers: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Newman d. Mendota 25-15, 25-18: The Comets (17-18) won their postseason opener at the Class 2A Princeton Regional quarterfinal. Bella Lanning (12 digs) and Lauren McClain (two aces) had six kills, Brooklyn Smith had 25 assists and Amaya Gomez had 15 digs.

Oregon d. Hall 25-23, 25-15: The Hawks won their Class 2A Rock Falls Regional opener. Emma Eckerd led Oregon with 17 assists, 10 digs and two aces. Izzy Berg had four kills and a block, while Skylar Bishop had five kills, two blocks and an ace.