Beyond Trim: The trick to treating holiday weight gain is paying attention to food intake

Halloween is approaching but what’s really frightening is that most Americans will put on several pounds over the next couple of months and it will add to what they gained last year, and the year before and so on.

These extra pounds may haunt us for the rest of our lives.

Although experts say that the average November-January weight gain is only a pound or two, they also point out that those who are already overweight tend to gain the most and that holiday weight gain is a major contributor to annual excess gain.

Some people blame winter weight gain on being less active but one recent study done under very controlled circumstances showed that the increase in food intake during the holiday season is the most likely cause.

Additionally, multiple studies show that any effort that increases awareness of the connection between energy balance (calories consumed vs. calories expended) and weight can help reduce holiday weight gain. If you are reading this, you have already begun to increase your awareness!

If you are tired of carrying around the ghosts of past Thanksgiving and Christmas indulgences, here are some ideas for reducing your calorie intake throughout the holidays and for the rest of the year:

Keep a food log – Many people experience weight loss when they start using a food log. By logging your food you begin to pay attention to how much you are eating. You will learn how much you should eat and which foods and drinks are higher in calories than others. You can use a notebook or a calendar (you will need to read labels and look up calories on the internet or find them in a calorie guidebook), or one of the many apps available for your phone.

Pay attention to portion sizes – Make it a point to serve yourself a smaller portion than you normally would. The food will taste just as good. When eating out, share a meal or ask for a to-go container up front and save half your meal to take home.

Practice mindful eating – Focus on chewing slowly and enjoy the aroma, color, texture, and flavor of your food. Turn off the television and put away your devices so that you can pay full attention to your meal and to your body’s fullness cues. Stop eating before you reach the point where your stomach is completely full.

Excess weight can contribute to some scary health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. The trick to treating overweight is to start paying attention to your overeating.

Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.