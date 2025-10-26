Morrison Lions annual holiday ham sale underway

It is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas and a Morrison Lions Club holiday ham.

Orders for the hams are needed by Sunday, Nov. 3, for delivery on Friday, Nov. 21.

Orders for Christmas hams must be received by Monday, Dec. 1, for delivery Friday, Dec. 19.

Hams are boneless, cooked and smoked. Small sizes will range from 6-10 pounds and large will range from 11-20 pounds. The exact size of any ham cannot be guaranteed.

The cost is $5 per pound. Contact any Lions member or Jim Blakemore at 815-631-1781, Darlene Smith at 815-772-2346, or Ken Jansma at 309-236-8960. Proceeds from the sale help support the visual and hearing impaired and Morrison Lions Club community projects.

The Lions have been busy with several activities this fall. The weather was perfect for the annual Lions Candy Days on Oct. 10 and 11. Community members and business owners supported the drive and Morrison Lions express a sincere thank you to all who donated.

Funds collected are used for vision and hearing needs. Lions of Illinois Foundation receives 60%, and 40% is kept by the club for community needs.

Another service project is the annual fall cleanup on one mile of U.S. 30 East, which was completed Oct. 17. The club has had this as a service project for years. Interesting items are always found each time the volunteers complete the cleanup.

The club also took part in the Morrison Homecoming Parade on Oct. 3. This year the Lions’ mascot rode on a motorcycle while members walked the route carrying banners that displayed a list of its many service projects. The Lion was a big hit with all the children.

Morrison Lions Club was involved with the establishment of Morrison Rockwood State Park during the 1970s and 1980s, which took several years to complete. The Morrison Club has since continued making improvements at the park by installing flag poles and raising funds for the Lions’ fishing pier, which became a reality in 1984.

In 2012, Lions replaced the pier’s wooden shake roof with a metal roof and refurbished the donor list display. Minor repairs have been done at various times since the roof was replaced. Major repair work was recently completed that included replacement of boards, power washing and re-staining. The much-used pier is now in great shape. The Morrison Chamber of Commerce held a ribboncutting for the improved fishing pier Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Lions members enjoy having fun and participating in the service projects that are undertaken throughout the year.

The Lions invite anyone interested in knowing more about what Lions do to visit their monthly meetings at noon on the first and third Tuesday of the month at Happy Joe’s, 109 W. Main St. in Morrison. An interesting and informative program is presented on the first Tuesday’s meeting dates. Business meetings are on the third Tuesday.