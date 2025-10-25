Dixon Family YMCA raises $200,000 to avert closure, launches plan for long-term renewal

Just weeks ago, the Dixon Family YMCA faced the threat of closing both its facilities.

Today, thanks to nearly $200,000 raised in emergency funding and swift action by community leaders, the YMCA has stabilized operations through the end of the year and is laying the groundwork for a long-term comeback.

“This turnaround is the result of tireless work by our Board of Directors, staff, and partners across the community,” said Ermir Ramadani, Board President of the Dixon Family YMCA. “When faced with a crisis, our team acted decisively – forging partnerships, identifying efficiencies, and doing whatever it took to keep the Y’s doors open. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has stood by us and believed in the mission of the YMCA.”

The financial challenges that led to the crisis developed over time and were not due to a single cause, according to a news release.

Prior to expanding childcare services, the YMCA had already been managing rising operational costs and aging facilities. The decision to expand childcare was made to meet an urgent community need and strengthen the organization’s long-term position. However, state licensing delays and a slower-than-expected enrollment ramp-up created a severe shortfall that compounded existing pressures, according to the release.

Rather than step back, YMCA leadership – supported by city and community partners – worked to stabilize operations.

Key steps have included:

Welcoming back former Executive Director Martha Rolf, who is volunteering on-site several days a week to provide experienced leadership and guidance

Launching partnership discussions with the Dixon Park District to align and enhance youth programming

Engaging with Open Sesame to explore a potential partnership that strengthens childcare options across Dixon;

Completing operational and financial assessments to identify efficiencies and sustainability measures

Meeting with YMCA of the USA, to explore resource opportunities

Working closely with the city of Dixon’s economic development team – Amanda Wike of Discover Dixon, Tom Demmer of the Lee County Industrial Development Association, and City Manager Danny Langloss – who have played a key role in coordinating support, connecting partners, and developing the long-term stabilization and capital campaign plan

“The Dixon Family YMCA is an important part of making Dixon a great place to live and work,” said Demmer. “The staff and leadership are showing great dedication and commitment as they navigate these challenges. They’re building new bridges with community partners and taking the right steps to ensure the Y will remain a key part of Dixon.”

While stabilization has been achieved, significant work remains.

The YMCA is preparing to launch a community-wide capital campaign that will fund the purchase of the new state-of-the-art childcare facility in Gateway, ensuring local ownership and long-term sustainability; provide for major facility upgrades at the main YMCA location, including repairs to Dixon’s only indoor pool and replacement of the HVAC system; and modernize facilities and strengthen programs to create one of the most impactful YMCAs for a community of Dixon’s size anywhere in the country.

“The Dixon YMCA is woven into the fabric of this community,” said Langloss. “From youth sports and swimming lessons to senior wellness and family connection, it touches every generation. The new leadership team has done an outstanding job taking ownership of the situation and moving decisively in the right direction. There’s still work to be done, but the foundation for success is being rebuilt one step at a time.”

Amanda Wike, executive director of Discover Dixon, echoed the optimism shared by city and business leaders.

“The YMCA is an essential partner in Dixon’s future,” Wike said. “Its impact reaches far beyond recreation – it supports the foundations of community health and childcare that Dixon residents rely on every day. The collaboration between the Y, the city, and local organizations has been inspiring. With continued community support, we can turn this challenge into a success story that reflects Dixon’s strengths.”

“We are committed to earning the community’s trust every day,” Ramadani said. “We’ll continue to operate transparently, make data-driven decisions, and build partnerships that strengthen the YMCA for generations to come. This is not the story of a YMCA that closed its doors – it’s the story of a community that came together to rebuild something stronger than ever.”