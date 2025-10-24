Clinton Symphony Orchestra performance is Nov. 8 in Sterling

Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s second concert of the season celebrates the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair.

Performance is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, in Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School.

This musical flashback looks back to an event that saw an exposition for which John Phillip Sousa composed the Fair’s theme song. Duke Ellington performed, and the Chicago Symphony performed the first symphony written by an African American woman – Florence Price.

Community State Bank has joined with the Symphony to charter a bus from Clinton, through Fulton and Morrison, to the concert in Sterling.

Bus reservations are available at 563-503-4886. Concert admission is $20 for adults. All students are admitted free.