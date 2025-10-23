Savanna man charged with several weapons, drug violations

A Savanna man has been charged with several weapons offenses, including unlawful possession of silencers, after a search of his apartment turned up a cache of weapons.

Joshua A. P. Denomy, 39, is charged with two counts of possession of a silencer, a Class 3 felony; one count of unlawful possession of a handgun/addict, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of possession of a firearm with no serial number, a misdemeanor.

Denomy was charged after Savanna police executed a search warrant around 2 p.m. Tuesday at his residence at 1318 1/2 Chicago Ave. He was taken to the Carroll County Jail and made a court appearance on Wednesday. He was released from jail that day on pretrial conditions that include not possessing firearms, court records indicate.

A Savanna Police Department news release states the search at Denomy’s residence led to the seizure of three assault rifles, unlawful firearm silencers, ammunition, high-capacity assault rifle magazines, and firearm components. The search warrant resulted from an earlier investigation by the Savanna Police Department, according to the release.

Denomy also was charged wth one count of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor, both misdemeanors. Those offenses, which are listed in a separate Carroll County court case, are alleged to have occurred on Monday, according to court documents.

Denomy is to appear for a status hearing on both cases at 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at the Carroll County Courthouse.