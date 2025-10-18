Sterling’s Self Help Enterprises honors clients, volunteers at annual awards banquet

Sean Hopson celebrates his Male Leadership Award on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, during the annual Rock River Valley Self Help Enterprises awards banquet at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

Rock River Valley Self Help Enterprises of Sterling celebrated the achievements of its clients, staff and volunteers during its annual awards banquet Thursday, Oct. 16, at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls.

The event recognized the progress, dedication and hard work of those connected to the organization, with honors presented in categories such as the Mary Judd Award for Most Improved Personality, the Harry Dixon Award for Production Achievement, and the Volunteer of the Year award, among others.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Self Help client Sean Hopson celebrates his Male Leadership Award Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, during the annual Self Help Awards. (Alex T. Paschal)

Anna Schwarz, executive director of RRVSHE, said many of the awards are named in memory of past members and community figures who were vital to the organization’s success.

“Today is about celebration. It is about recognizing the incredible achievement of our individuals who have shown resilience, determination and heart in ways that move us all,” Schwarz said during her opening remarks. “You have overcome challenges, reached milestones and inspired everyone around you.”

Award recipients

The Mary Judd Award for Most Improved Personality was presented to Kelly Poggensee and John Roberson for demonstrating remarkable growth in their confidence and outgoing nature.

The Harry Dixon Award for Production Achievement went to Jimmy Booth, while the Programming Achievement Award was presented to Evan Orlando. The Dixon Award is named in honor of Shorty Dixon, who was instrumental in helping the Rev. James Crangle establish Self Help Enterprises.

The Suzy Hopper Award, named for the late Suzy Hopper – Miss Wheelchair Illinois in 1980 and 1981 – was presented to Kayla Baeza.

The Walter Gronner Best Worker Award honors one male and one female who show strong work ethic and dedication in any task. This year’s female recipient was Rose Trancoso, while the male recipients, in a tie, were Marcus Sleck and Andrew Kennedy.

The Doris Hammett Award for Positive Attitude, named for a longtime member of the board of directors, was awarded to Rose Trancoso and Ontario “Mooka” Allen for consistently exhibiting positivity and enthusiasm.

The John Stern Leadership Award was presented to Sean Hopson, and the Carla Haubrich Leadership Award went to Arianne Cravatta for exemplifying the leadership qualities of their namesakes.

The Francis Bragg Perseverance Award was presented to Mary Rivera and Arthur Brill.

The 2025 Volunteer of the Year Award went to Stephanie Norburg and “Pippy,” and Allied Locke received the 2025 Community Partner of the Year Award.

The Greatest of All Time of the Year Award was presented to Jennifer Perales, selected from among monthly GOAT award winners nominated by staff and community members throughout the year.

Years of service

RRVSHE also recognized staff milestones:

5 years: Alexis Sleck, Marcus Sleck

Alexis Sleck, Marcus Sleck 10 years: Shay Foster, Andrew Landis, Sabrena Frieberg, Brian Wilson

Shay Foster, Andrew Landis, Sabrena Frieberg, Brian Wilson 15 years: Whitney Cushing, Melissa Mactaggart, Ashley Thompson

Whitney Cushing, Melissa Mactaggart, Ashley Thompson 20 years: Robert Austin, Kristin Bryant, Andrew Kennedy, Kristina Rodriguez, Patricia Salmon

Robert Austin, Kristin Bryant, Andrew Kennedy, Kristina Rodriguez, Patricia Salmon 25 years: Michael Eelmae, Josh Jones

Michael Eelmae, Josh Jones 30 years: Brent Boelkens, Arthur Brill, Matthew Kuehl, Joshua Martinez, Jennifer Westburg

Brent Boelkens, Arthur Brill, Matthew Kuehl, Joshua Martinez, Jennifer Westburg 35 years: John Marshall

John Marshall 40 years: Brian Carlisle

Brian Carlisle 55 years: Sharon Mathisen

About RRVSHE

Founded in 1965 in the basement of the Rock Falls Presbyterian Church, Rock River Valley Self Help Enterprises began with five individuals with physical disabilities who built and sold birdhouses in the community. Guided by founder, the Rev. James Crangle, the organization steadily expanded its programs and facilities to meet growing needs.

In 1979, RRVSHE secured a federal grant through the Department of Housing and Urban Development to construct its current Sterling facility. Since then, three major additions – including a recycling center – have reflected the organization’s ongoing growth and commitment to providing meaningful work and opportunities for people with disabilities.