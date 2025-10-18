Sterling Federal Bank named among America’s top extraordinary banks

Sterling Federal Bank, a trusted icon in Sterling, was named one of the nation’s most extraordinary banks on Sept. 25 by The Institute for Extraordinary Banking.

The bank was honored with the prestigious Banky Award, a national recognition reserved for the strongest community banks that consistently deliver extraordinary impact. This award helps individuals and businesses identify the very best banks committed to serving and strengthening their local communities.

“At Sterling Federal Bank, we’ve always believed in the power of community banking,” President/CEO Dean Ahlers said. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to serving the people and businesses of our communities. We have worked tirelessly to make a positive impact on our communities, and this award reaffirms that our efforts are making a difference.”

The Extraordinary Banking Awards celebrate the essential role community banks play in fueling small business growth, elevating local economies, and weaving themselves deeply into the fabric of the communities they serve.

“Community banks recognize the aspirations, dreams, and silent hopes of small businesses and families,” said Roxanne Emmerich, chair and founder of The Institute for Extraordinary Banking. “The heart and soul of an extraordinary bank is its visionary blueprint for its community’s success – and its commitment to making that vision real. This year’s honorees, our Top 5 Percenters, embody that standard of excellence.”

For more information, contact Ahlers at 815-626-0614 during business hours.