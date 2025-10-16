Lee County Sheriff’s Office announces Stuff the Squad is Nov. 15

Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Join the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for its annual Stuff the Squad event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 15, in Dixon.

The drop-off location is the RiverWorks Coworking parking lot – between the Dixon Family YMCA and Sauk Valley Bank on Galena Avenue in Dixon.

If the public can’t make it that day, donations can also be dropped off at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 240 E. Progress Drive, in Dixon, during regular business hours.

All monetary and food donations will be given to the Dixon Community Food Pantry to help support the local community this holiday season.