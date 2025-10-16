2 Dixon organizations each receive $5,000 grants from Do it Best Foundation

The Dixon Family YMCA in Dixon recently received a $5,000 grant from the Do it Best Foundation.

The Do it Best Foundation has distributed more than $115,000 in grants this quarter to local organizations, including the Dixon Family YMCA and Hope Cancer Wellness Center in Dixon, supporting children and families in communities where Do it Best team members live and work.

“This quarter marks an exciting milestone for the Do it Best Foundation. With these grants, we have now given out more than $2 million in our six-year history. We are excited to build the best communities thanks to the generosity of our donors and the commitment of our grant recipients,” Executive Director Curtis Smith said. “These grants represent a wide range of impact and tackle essential issues like housing, food security, health care and education, while also supporting initiatives that enhance the lives of children and families, creating a lasting positive impact.”

This quarter’s grant recipients are:

Arts United, Fort Wayne, Indiana – $50,000

Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne, Indiana – $5,000

Christian Community Health Care, Fort Wayne, Indiana – $10,000

Family Building Blocks, Woodburn, Oregon – $7,000

Good Samaritan Clinic, Lexington, South Carolina – $5,000

Grow Allen, Fort Wayne, Indiana – $10,000

Hope Means Nevada, Mesquite, Nevada – $5,000

Inspire Real Change, Lexington, South Carolina – $5,000

Mesquite Works STEAM Center, Mesquite, Nevada – $5,065

Project Marilyn, Mesquite, Nevada – $2,700

The foundation is now accepting applications for its next grant cycle through Nov. 7. Visit doitbestfoundation.org to learn more.

The Do it Best Foundation supports nonprofit organizations focused on health and wellness, youth enrichment, the arts, and community development. Priority is given to nonprofits located in or near cities where Do it Best operates.