Whiteside County property transfers for Oct. 6-10, 2025

Warranty deeds

Relo Property Llc to Nicolas Garcia, 809 W. 14th St., Sterling, $183,000.

Carl D Borkgren and Kathy J Borkgren to Gary S Munson Jr, 411 15th Ave., Fulton, $143,000.

Mason D Sitzmore and Rachel A Sitzmore to Shaylyn J Olaughlin, 13044 Locust Court, Morrison, $265,000.

Jace S Williams to Rickey L Cook and Crystal M Cook, 19175 Elston Road, Fulton, $112,500.

Michael L Knott to Penny L Kaufman, 518 16th Ave., Fulton, $121,000.

Rock Creek Properties Llc to Matthew Law, two parcels on Crosby Road, Morrison: 09-06-400-017 and 09-06-401-002, $0.

Mark Damhoff and Kelsey Calsyn to Chelsey Okey and Adam Okey, 804 15th Ave., Fulton, $157,000.

Christine L Siperly to Andy Phelps and Amanda Phelps, 1605 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $141,000.

Luke A Schreiber to Cody A Bowers and Nicole M Bowers, 1110 9th Ave., Fulton, $220,000.

Bryce W Frederick to Evan Bouton and Madison Bouton, 1406 Ave. K, Sterling, $132,500.

Rock Creek Properties Llc to Matthew Law, two parcels on Crosby Road,Morrison: 09-06-400-017 and 09-06-401-002, $82,093.

Lu Property Llc to Loyd Holdings Llc, 19051 13th St., Fulton, $95,000.

Michele Warren to Judith Stringer, 2302 A 20th Ave., Sterling, $215,000.

Adam J Lavine and Keyaira Lavine to Madison Newton, 470 Washington Road, Prophetstown, $200,000.

Cortney D Bethel, Dillon J Stoner, Rashel V Robinson and Sherry L Stoner Estate to Rashel V Robinson, 911 W. 14th St., Sterling, $55,000.

Jeffery A Asher to Matthew R Durham and Heather S Denning, 20388 Hickory Hills Road, Sterling, $89,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corp to Bill Toft, 1505 Ave. K, Sterling, $54,000.

Michelle Saunders to Joshua Granell and Dakota Granell, 18968 Hurd Road, Prophetstown, $305,000.

Quit claim deeds

Rodney D Jensen to Edward A Berge Jr, 515 Washington St., Prophetstown, $4,500.

Deed

Sheriff Of Whiteside County, Kurt Walther, trustee, Walther Family Trust and Kurt Walther to William J Mccormick, 13339 Vandame Road, Prophetstown, $250,000.

Sheriff Of Whiteside County and Mark R Spencer Estate to Richard Nolan Jr, 1210 Douglas Drive, Sterling, $15,000.

Executor’s deed

Genevieve Halley Estate to Rina Lec, 2202 20th Ave., Sterling, $181,900.

Trustees deeds

Evelyn Hanson Trust, Evelyn R Hanson, trustee, and Leonard Hanson Trust to Patrick Jones and Chelsi Jones, 1470 Stone St., Albany, $149,000.

Deeds in trust