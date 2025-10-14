Munroe announces candidacy for Lee County Board District 3 seat

Chance D. Munroe has officially announced his candidacy for the Lee County Board in District 3.

Munroe, a lifelong advocate for community growth and collaboration, is currently the executive director of the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce, where he has worked to strengthen local businesses and support economic development throughout the region, according to a news release.

In addition to his leadership at the Chamber, Munroe is actively engaged in organizations that serve Lee and the surrounding counties. He serves on the OSF St. Katherine’s Community Council, sits on the Board of Directors for the Visit Northwest Illinois Tourism Bureau, and has worked with United Way of Lee and Ogle counties in various capacities to address community needs and expand services.

“I am running for the Lee County Board because I believe in the power of collaboration and service,” said Munroe. “The support of my family, friends, and the people I’ve met in this community inspires me to give back more. Together, I know we can keep Lee County moving forward.”

District 3 covers nearly all of Dixon on the Walmart side of the river, or precincts 1 through 9. Munroe invites residents to connect with his campaign on Facebook at Chance Munroe for Lee County, where he will be sharing his ideas, stances, and updates throughout the campaign. Supporters are encouraged to follow, like, and share the page to help spread the word.

The primary election will be March 17; the general election is Nov. 3, 2026.