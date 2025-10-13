Beyond Trim: Pumpkin everything

It’s that time of year again. Here come the pumpkin spice donuts, lattes, cakes, and cookies, etc. Don’t get me wrong; I love fall and I don’t hate donuts but when it comes to pumpkin spice season it seems to be more about the sugar and spice than it is about pumpkin.

Pumpkin is an insanely healthy food. It’s a rich source of vitamins A, C, and B2 plus cancer-protective antioxidants like carotenoids and polyphenols. One serving of pumpkin (one cup of fresh cubes or a half cup of canned pumpkin puree) has less than 50 calories and at least 3 grams of fiber.

To get the health benefits of pumpkin without sugar, you can use it in a variety of dishes. Fresh pumpkin can be added to soup and chili. It can be roasted and served in salads or as a side dish. Canned pumpkin is versatile and can be used in soups or added to smoothies or oatmeal. (Pumpkin loses nothing in the canning process and some if its nutritional benefits may actually be enhanced.)

We’re all familiar with the typical pumpkin bread that features a lot of sugar but last year I discovered another “bread” recipe made with canned pumpkin. I’ve made it a few times since. It goes great with chili!

Pumpkin Cornbread

Wet ingredients:

• 1/2 cup canned pumpkin puree (This recipe doesn’t use a full can. Please feel free to add the remainder to your morning oatmeal!)

• 2 Tbsp vegetable oil

• 2 Tbsp maple syrup

• 3/4 cup milk

• 1 tsp apple cider vinegar

Dry ingredients:

• 1/2 cup flour

• 1.5 tsp baking powder

• 1/4 tsp baking soda

• 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

• 1/5 tsp salt

• 3/4 cup fine or medium cornmeal

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease or line a 9X5 inch loaf pan. In a bowl, combine all the wet ingredients and mix well. Sift in the flour, baking powder, soda, spices and salt. Add the cornmeal and mix to combine. Transfer the batter to prepared loaf pan and use a spatula to even it out. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick or cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean or with only a few moist crumbs attached. Remove from oven and cool for 5 minutes then remove from pan and cool for another 10 minutes before slicing.

And when it comes to pumpkin nutrition, don’t overlook the seeds. Also known as pepitas, pumpkin seeds provide vitamins, minerals, and are a good source of protein, healthy fats, and fiber. Snack on them or sprinkle on salads or soups to add some crunch.

Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.