Oregon’s Sarah Eckardt finishes 29th at state: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Oregon's Sarah Eckardt is pictured at the Class 1A state golf meet in Decatur. She finished in 29th. (Photo contributed by Andy Eckardt)

Girls golf

Oregon’s Sarah Eckardt finishes 29th at state: Eckardt shot a 79 on Saturday to move into a tie for 29th at the Class 1A state meet at Red Tail Run in Decatur. Her 79 was the 13th-best score on Saturday. She shot a 37 on the back 9.

The senior shot a 90 on Friday and finished with a 169 total (+25).

Dixon sophomore Rachel Drew shot 92-95--187 to finish tied for 71st.

Volleyball

Dixon invite: Sterling beat Dixon 21-15, 19-21, 15-9 as the Duchesses went 1-3 on the day after dropping three matches in three sets. Dixon also fell to Naperville Central (21-19, 14-21, 16-14) and Galesburg (14-21, 23-21, 15-10) with a win over Oak Forest (21-14, 23-21). Abby Hicks had seven kills in the win.

Eastland goes 2-3 at Huntley tournament: The Cougars (18-8) had wins over McHenry (25-17, 25-10) and Hononegah (14-25, 25-23, 25-22). They lost to Dundee Crown (25-16, 21-25, 16-14), Fremd (25-12, 25-20) and Johnsburg (25-17, 25-18). Trixie Carroll led the team with 64 kills and seven blocks with 32 digs. Vanessa Allen (seven blocks) added 15 kills and seven aces. Morgan McCullough led the team with 35 digs and Keara Kaus had 99 assists.

E-P goes 3-1 at Sherrard tourney: The Panthers took their first loss in over a month after falling 25-23, 25-16 to Sherrard. E-P had wins over Kewanee, Mendon Unity and Peoria.

Girls cross country

Lacey Updike leads Sterling: Updike finished in 13th place with a personal record of 20:28.10 at the Sterling Invitational’s 5k varsity race. Lillian Hauck was 13th and Sophia Davis was 16th as Sterling took fourth as a team with 92 points. Zion-Benton (58) won the invite and Eastland (240) was ninth.

Boys cross country

Sterling’s Charles Johnson takes third: Johnson ran a 16:31.60 to take third at the Sterling Invitational at Hoover Park. Gavin Stats was 17th with a PR of 17:54.07. United Township’s Malik Gdadamassi won the 5K varsity race in 15:57.58.