Stonecroft ‘After Five’ to meet Oct. 21 in Albany 

All women are invited to the “After Five” Ladies Group for dinner and program Tuesday, Oct. 21.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 502 First Ave., Albany. Cost of dinner is $14.

Pastor Toni Lucas will present the Special Feature with information about the Albany Food Pantry. All ladies are invited to bring a food item to donate to the pantry. Items needed at this time are muffin mixes, canned pork and beans, beef stew, tuna, canned chicken, spaghetti sauce, coffee, and cooking oil.

Inspirational Speaker will be Barbara Hoffman from Lodi, Wisconsin. She will speak on “Friends are Forever.” She will tell how God continues to guide her through difficult circumstances. She has worked with cancer patients at University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Please phone reservations and cancellations to Carolene Sterenberg at 563-212-5528 by Oct 18.