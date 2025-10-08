Rock Falls residents invited to enter, vote in Halloween house-decorating contest

Frankenstein’s Monster lords over this packed house on Marsha Lane in Rock Falls in 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

Gather all your ghosts, goblins and creepy crawlies to deck out your house and yard for Rock Falls’ decorating contest.

The contest is open to all Rock Falls residents within the 61071 ZIP code and is free to enter.

All displays must be family-friendly and visible from the street. A night photo must be emailed with registration. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 13.

Display lights must be on for voting from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 17 to 27.

Anyone can vote via surveymonkey.com/r/JTG82H6 or via ballot at Rock Falls City Hall.

Winners will be announced Oct. 29, with prizes awarded for best-themed house and scariest house.

Email your registration form and night photo to travel@visitrockfalls.com, or drop off your registration form and night photo to Rock Falls Tourism, 603 W. 10th St., Rock Falls.

The registration form is available at bit.ly/4nHcgnW.