OSF HealthCare to open first clinic in Sterling on Oct. 13

OSF Saint Katharine President Jackie Kernan speaks during the blessing and dedication of a new Sterling clinic Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon’s OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center is expanding with the opening of a new clinic in Sterling.

The new clinic – OSF Saint Katharine Center for Health at 1840 First Ave. in Sterling – is for primary care, with an onsite lab, general surgery and specialty foot and ankle care. Its opening set for Oct. 13 was celebrated Wednesday at a blessing ceremony.

The ceremony is a tradition for OSF, an integrated Catholic health system, when opening a new building or completing a major renovation. It was led by Deacon Armando Regalado, pastoral care professional at OSF Saint Katharine.

“We’re just excited for today. It’s been a long time coming,” OSF Saint Katharine President Jackie Kernan said. “We already serve a large population in Whiteside County.”

“This beautiful facility offers patients convenience and greater flexibility when it comes to choosing their care,” OSF Medical Group Vice President of Operations Dawna Menke said.

“One of our priorities is to increase access to care for patients throughout Whiteside County,” Menke said.

“Access to quality care” can be “difficult in a rural community. This new clinic ”allows us to provide everyday wellness, preventative medicine" along with “specialty foot and ankle care” to the residents of Sterling and Rock Falls, Kernan said.

According to a news release from OSF, the clinic’s services, days and hours are:

For podiatry, including treatment for various foot and ankle conditions, Dr. Gayana Wanniarrachchi and Dr. Nathan Mauren will see patients every Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 1-5 p.m. They’ll also be available on the first Wednesday of each month from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For general surgery, including appendectomies, colonoscopies and gallbladder removal, among others, Dr. David Powers will see patients every Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. and Dr. Matthew Hefty will see patients every other Thursday.

For primary and preventive care, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Marissa Frost will see patients every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OSF, headquartered in Peoria, operates 17 hospitals throughout Illinois and Michigan and has about 24,000 employees, known as “mission partners,” across more than 150 locations. It took over operations at the former KSB Hospital in Dixon on Jan. 1.

For Sterling clinic information on primary care, call 779-251-6100 and for specialty care, call 779-251-6110.