Fulton gets big NUIC South win over Eastland in Volley for the Cure match

The Fulton Steamers celebrate a point over Eastland during a Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 match in Fulton. (Earleen Hinton)

The battle for the NUIC South title became even tighter on Tuesday night in Fulton.

The Steamers dealt Eastland its first conference loss of the season 25-19, 25-22 in front of a loud and fully engaged student section during their Volley for a Cure game.

It was a competitive match between two talented teams that had previously split matches, including a Fulton two-set sweep in a nonconference matchup.

The Steamers (18-8, 7-1) started strong and held off the Cougars (16-4, 7-1) in the home win on Tuesday.

Fulton freshman Kerby Germann said her team did not play with as much intensity in the previous conference loss at Eastland.

Tuesday night was different.

“Really, playing on our home court, it brought a lot of the intensity, and the competitiveness was so much more today,” she said. “We really wanted to finish it off. And I think we really worked well as a team, and we were really communicative the whole time.”

Germann’s ninth kill put the game away a few points after the Cougars tied the second set at 22-all. Chloe Wilkin (one block) also had nine kills, and Germann had nine digs and two aces. Brianne Brennan (three aces) had 14 assists. Zoe Kunau (two aces) had 10 assists for Fulton.

Fulton volleyball gets a big home win 25-19, 25-22 over Eastland on pink out night.



Steamers 18-8, 7-1; Cougars 16-4, 7-1. @SVM_Sports pic.twitter.com/SxxaImbZVi — Drake Lansman (@Drake_Lansman) October 8, 2025

The Steamers built an 11-4 lead in the opening set to fire up the home crowd and grab the early momentum.

“It was a big factor in getting hyped,” Germann said. “And all that pink ... we all got super-hyped from that.”

Funds raised during the game went to Rene Sanquist, who is battling breast cancer. Her three daughters, Liz, Paige and Morgan, also played for Fulton and stayed involved with the program.

“Most of the time we give to the Susan G. Komen cause, and this year we really had a family that is near and dear to us,” Fulton coach Stacy Germann said. “We really wanted to give this to her. She’s still battling. ... She had just gotten a biopsy yesterday and wasn’t feeling well this morning, and she was able to make it tonight.

“It was really nice to see them all be able to be here.”

Germann was also recognized for eclipsing 600 career wins over the weekend. She’s coached the Steamers for 30 years.

Fulton coach Stacy Germann encourages her team against Eastland during a Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 match in Fulton. Germann eclipsed 600 career wins this season. (Earleen Hinton)

Eastland’s first-year head coach Katie Krogman-Grobe said she was expecting another close match with Fulton. Eastland won in three sets in the first matchup, and Fulton won 26-24, 25-21 at the Byron tournament.

“I’m not happy with the way my kids handled it when things got tough, but it’s a good, quality win for Fulton,” she said.

“I didn’t feel like we played to win tonight. I feel like we played to not lose, and Fulton definitely played to win. And they capitalized on a lot of big moments, and we couldn’t.”

Eastland struggled to get closer than five points down the stretch in the first set. Eastland took a 20-19 lead in the second set, but Fulton came through when it mattered most.

Trixie Carroll (12 digs) had eight kills, Vanessa Allen (three blocks, one ace) had four kills, Keara Kaus (one block) had 15 assists, and Morgan McCullough led the Cougars with 16 digs.

Eastland's Trixie Carroll spikes the ball against Fulton on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 at Fulton High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Krogman-Grobe said it makes a difference playing in your own gym in contrast to a loud road gym. Fulton’s student section was locked in, play by play.

“That’s hard to play in,” she said. “I was expecting it to be a challenge, and it definitely was.”

Fulton has Polo, AFC, Amboy and Morrison left in NUIC South play. Eastland has Polo, AFC, Morrison and Milledgeville left in conference play.

“Fulton’s definitely at the top of the conference, so I’m not shocked with how they’re playing,” Krogman-Grobe said. “I think there’s going to be some good games to come ahead.”

Eastland will also host a postseason sectional in Class 1A. Fulton is in the same subsectional as Eastland.

Coach Germann was proud of how her team was able to respond to the game plan against Eastland.

“I think the girls really wanted to prove that their win the last time was well-deserved.”