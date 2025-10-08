Dixon volleyball gets big win at Rockford Christian: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Media Sports Roundup

Girls volleyball

Dixon d. Rockford Christian, 25-23, 25-21: At Rockford, the Duchesses picked up a key Big Northern Conference win as Leah Carlson had 11 assists, eight kills and six digs. Yui Santos added 13 digs, Izzy Queckboerner had seven kills, Morgan Hargrave (nine digs) had seven kills and Presley Lappin (10 assists) had seven digs for Dixon (17-4, 5-0). RC fell to 21-3 and 4-1.

Rock Falls d. Stillman Valley 18-25, 25-14, 25-13: At Stillman Valley, Kaltrina Lecaj had 13 kills to lead the Rockets to the win in the Big Northern Conference. Miley Bickett had 18 assists and Isla Valdivia had 18 digs for Rock Falls (14-11, 2-3).

Quincy d. Sterling, 25-15, 16-25, 25-23: At Quincy, Nia Harris had seven kills and Megan Stutzke added four as the Golden Warriors fell to the Blue Devils in a Western Big 6 contest. Nia Harris had 16 assists and Alasia Harris had 17 for Sterling (12-13, 2-8).

Genoa-Kingston d. Oregon, 25-14, 25-17: At Oregon, the Hawks dropped to 3-13 on the season and 2-3 in the BNC with the loss to the Cogs.

Girls swimming

Byron 150, Sterling 86, Morrison 28: Hazal Pham of Sterling won the 50-yard freestyle for Sterling’s top finish as Byron controlled the rest of the meet.