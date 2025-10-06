Morrison 3K costume run/walk and glow-in-the-dark disc golf tourney set Oct. 18

A look at the official 2025 T-Shirt for the Morrison Nightmare on High Street 3K run / walk. It will glow in the dark. The run starts at 9 a.m. at Northside Elementary School, with a costume contest before the run, on Saturday, Oct. 18. (Photo Provided By Morrison Park & Rec)

The Morrison Parks and Recreation Department will host the Nightmare on High Street 3K Run/Walk and a glow-in-the-dark disc golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 18.

Both events are raising money for OUR – Operation Underground Railroad – Rescue to stop human trafficking.

The 3K run/walk, starting at Northside Elementary School, welcomes people in their Halloween costumes. The run starts at 9 a.m., with a costume contest starting before the run.

Fees for the run are $35 including an event T-shirt and $15 without a T-shirt. The T-shirts for the 3K run/walk glow in the dark.

The Morrison Tombstone Tee-Off Glow Tournament takes place at dusk Saturday, Oct. 18, at Kelly Park.

The fee for the disc golf activity is $40, which includes the disc, and half the money goes to OUR Rescue.

Register for either or both events at quickscores.com/morrisonsports.

For more information, contact Nathan Jacobs at njacobs@morrisonil.org or 815-535-1105.