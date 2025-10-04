Sterling Fire Department’s new deputy chief focused on improving training, fostering leadership

Scott Melton, newly sworn in as deputy fire chief for the Sterling Fire Department, stands in front of a fire engine at the station on Oct. 2, 2025. (Brandon Clark)

For more than 30 years, Scott Melton has answered the call to protect his neighbors and community.

“I think I have a servant’s heart, and so, I like to serve people,” Melton said.

That commitment to service has now led him to Sterling, where he was sworn in Sept. 2 as deputy fire chief. Before the move, Melton had spent 32 years serving Erie, climbing the ranks from volunteer firefighter to chief.

“A friend of mine was on the fire department, and my brother was on the fire department, and so I thought, ‘Why not? Let’s join and see what it’s about,’” Melton said of serving with the Erie department.

A few years into his firefighting career, Melton once again felt the call to serve – this time in a different way. On his way to work, he witnessed a bicyclist being struck by a car on Science Ridge Road.

“I was right behind them when it happened,” Melton said. “With my firefighting, I’d already learned a few things. ... I was able to help her. She ended up with a broken back in several places, but I was astute enough to know not to let her move around.”

The woman recovered, but the experience left Melton determined to build his medical skills.

“So, then I went into EMT school, and I joined our local ambulance service as well,” Melton said. “And so I kind of chased two volunteer careers – one firefighting, one EMS.”

Melton has since earned multiple firefighter and emergency medical technician certifications, including the legacy EMT intermediate credential, gaining the skills needed to help people in a wide range of emergencies. He has built on that experience over the past 30 years in emergency medical services and currently serves as EMS director for the Erie Ambulance Service.

“I think sometimes, especially in emergency situations, people need help, and they need help from people with a certain set of skills,” Melton said. “And I’ve enjoyed getting those skills over time and becoming better at helping people when they need it.”

Before becoming Sterling’s deputy chief, Melton spent almost four decades at Wahl Clipper in Sterling, a career he began after studying at the Morrison Institute of Technology. He retired from the company’s engineering department to devote himself fully to his new role with the Sterling Fire Department.

“My main focus here is bolstering the training program,” Melton said. “I’m getting up to speed on their current training program and then looking for places where I can add value, add substance. I don’t need to reinvent the wheel. In most cases, they’re already doing things.”

The SFD recently took part in Calm the Chaos fireground command training as part of an ongoing effort to standardize leadership and improve emergency response.

“They brought in some interesting tactics on how to maintain control and delegate authority down the line,” Melton said. “A lot of traffic comes to the incident commander, and that’s a lot for one person. So, you need to delegate that and have several people controlling things, and that’s what Calm the Chaos was. It’s, ‘How do you delegate that out?’ And then when you delegate, you have to make sure you get good communication both ways. Otherwise, you’re giving it away, and you don’t want to completely give it away.”

As deputy chief, Melton’s focus is on strengthening the department’s training program while also taking command during emergencies. At larger incidents, he helps manage operations, ensuring firefighters remain safe, accounted for and effective in their response. His responsibilities also include updating standard operating guidelines and procedures, as well as becoming more involved in the department’s inspection program as he gains familiarity with Sterling’s buildings and processes.

Looking ahead, Melton said one of his biggest goals is not only getting the training program “really rocking,” but also preparing the department’s next leader. He sees his role as temporary, focused on mentoring someone already within the ranks who can eventually step into the job.

“My other goal is to build my replacement,” Melton said. “Whether it’s one year to four years, I’m indifferent. If they’re ready to come in, I’m ready to get out. I’m completely content with that.”