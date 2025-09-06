Erie’s Scott Melton appointed new Sterling deputy fire chief

Sheri Melton pins the badge on her husband, Scott Melton, during his swearing-in as deputy chief of the Sterling Fire Department at the City Council meeting on Sept. 2, 2025. (Brandon Clark)

Scott Melton has been appointed as the new deputy chief of the Sterling Fire Department.

Melton was sworn in at the Sterling City Council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 2. Sterling Fire Chief David Northcutt said Melton brings four decades of leadership, innovation and problem-solving to the role.

“Today, we honor Scott’s lifelong dedication to community service and welcome him to his new role as our deputy chief,” Northcutt said. “Confident in his ability to lead with wisdom, courage and compassion, we are charging him with the task of bringing our department’s training program back to where it should be, helping mentor our next chief officers and continuing to build the best department we can become.”

Melton has dedicated 32 years to the Erie Fire Department as a volunteer, rising through the ranks to become fire chief. He has also spent the past 30 years in emergency medical services and currently serves as EMS director for the Erie Ambulance Service.

Prior to his appointment as deputy chief, Melton worked nearly 40 years at Wahl Clipper in Sterling before retiring to focus on his new role with the SFD. He said he looks forward to working alongside city leaders to enhance public safety services, strengthen emergency response efforts and plan for the future.

“To the department members in the back, I wanted you to know that I’m here to serve you, support you and strengthen this team in any way I can,” Melton said. “I look forward to earning your trust and working together to keep this department strong. To my wife and family, you are my source of strength and encouragement. Thank you for standing by me, not just today, but every day.”