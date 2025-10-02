CGH Medical Center announces upcoming adult, pediatric flu shot clinics

CGH Medical Center will host a series of upcoming flu shot clinics for adults and children.

With this year’s theme, “Don’t let the flu stop you – move ahead, get a flu shot!”, CGH encourages the community to take a proactive step in protecting health.

Adult flu shot clinics

No appointment needed – just drive up and roll up your sleeve! CGH Medical Center will host drive-thru clinics at the following locations:

Saturday, Oct. 4 - 8 a.m. to noon: Main Clinic Drive-Thru, 101 E. Miller Road, Sterling

Main Clinic Drive-Thru, 101 E. Miller Road, Sterling Saturday, Oct. 11 - 8 a.m. to noon: Dixon Clinic Drive-Thru, 1321 N. Galena Avenue, Dixon

Dixon Clinic Drive-Thru, 1321 N. Galena Avenue, Dixon Wednesday, Oct. 22 - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Dixon Clinic Trunk or Treat, 1321 N. Galena Ave., Dixon

Dixon Clinic Trunk or Treat, 1321 N. Galena Ave., Dixon Saturday, Oct. 25 - 8 a.m. to noon: Morrison Clinic Drive-Thru, 105 S. Heaton St., Morrison

Morrison Clinic Drive-Thru, 105 S. Heaton St., Morrison Saturday, Nov. 15 - 8 a.m. to noon: Main Clinic Drive-Thru, 101 E. Miller Road, Sterling

Main Clinic Drive-Thru, 101 E. Miller Road, Sterling Saturday, Dec. 13 - 8 a.m. to noon: Main Clinic Drive-Thru, 101 E. Miller Road, Sterling

Pediatric flu shot clinics

For children ages 6 months to 18 years, CGH will hold two dedicated pediatric flu shot clinics at the Main Clinic Pediatrics Department:

Tuesday, Oct. 14 - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Main Clinic Peds Department, 101 E. Miller Road, Sterling

Main Clinic Peds Department, 101 E. Miller Road, Sterling Thursday, Oct. 16 - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Main Clinic Peds Department, 101 E. Miller Road, Sterling

Appointments are encouraged and preferred for pediatric clinics. Call 815-625-4790 to schedule.

Insurance billing

CGH Medical Center will bill your insurance for all flu shots.

For more information, call 815-625-4790.