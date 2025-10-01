Shaw Local

Open senior health insurance enrollment in Morrison from Oct. 20-Dec. 7

City of Morrison welcome sign (Charlene Bielema)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Senior Health Insurance Program is a free statewide health insurance counseling service for Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers.

Kathy Schmidt, a local certified SHIP counselor, can answer questions on Medicare, Medicaid, Part D drug plans or supplemental plan information, and more.

Open enrollment appointments will be held by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays from Oct. 20 to Dec. 7 at 1st Gateway Credit Union, 200 N. Base St., Morrison. Additional days/times are available by request.

Schmidt said the time is now to sign up for a free confidential review of the Part D prescription drug plan or the Medicare Advantage Plan. Turning 65 in 2026? Schmidt will have a conversation about Medicare.

Call Schmidt to schedule an open enrollment appointment at 815-564-8772. All appointments are confidential and are not associated with any insurance group.

