Microgreens classes set for November at Prophetstown library

The Henry C. Adams Memorial Library in Prophetstown in coordination with the Ogle County Health Department will be offering microgreen-growing classes to the public in November.

This initiative will provide an opportunity to teach community members how to grow microgreens and explore creative ways to incorporate them into their diets.

Each participant will receive a free hydroponic starter kit, which includes the hydroponic unit, nutrients, seeds, LED light and instructions with a link to 30 recipes. The kit is valued at $100.

There is a maximum of 15 participants for each class date:

The first class is from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 6.

The second class is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22.

Call 309-714-2699 to reserve your spot.