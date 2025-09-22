No one injured in Sterling house fire

No one was injured in a house fire that broke out Friday, Sept. 19, in Sterling.

The Sterling Fire Department was called at 9:09 a.m. Friday to a reported residential structure fire at 309 W. Seventh St., according to a news release.

When fire crews arrived at the scene four minutes later, they found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the two-story home. All residents were able to safely evacuate the building before fire crews arrived, according to the release.

Sterling Deputy Fire Chief Scott Melton said firefighters initiated an aggressive interior attack and successfully extinguished the fire. No civilians or firefighters were injured.

Melton said the fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen and most of the first floor, with moderate smoke damage throughout the second floor. The three residents displaced by the fire are being assisted by the Red Cross, 1-800 Board Up and Werner Restorations.

Sterling Fire was assisted at the scene by the Dixon Rural and Rock Falls fire departments as well as Sterling police, CGH Ambulance Service, Sterling Code Enforcement, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

A message on fire safety

Melton said the Sterling Fire Department wants to remind all residents about the importance of fire safety with the following tips:

• Have a working smoke alarm: Ensure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and in and outside of all sleeping areas.

• Create an escape plan: Plan and practice a fire escape plan with everyone in your home, including two ways out of every room.

• Get out and stay out: In the event of a fire, get out and stay out. Never reenter a burning building.