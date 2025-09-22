Mount Carroll store is full of whimsical wonder

Linda and Len Anderson, co-owners of The Mad Hatter's Ideas and Designs in downtown Mount Carroll, give customers a shopping experience chock full of antiques and vintage decor, and enjoy chatting with customers over a cup of tea or coffee. "When people look at our collection, a lot of times they'll ask, 'How did you do this,'" Linda said. "When you love doing what you're doing, it seems to find you. With the passion, you're just able to make it happen." (Cody Cutter)

MOUNT CARROLL – Author Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” has been a part of literature lore for more than 150 years, a fanciful fantasy about a young girl’s journey down a rabbit hole into a world of whimsy and wonder — curiouser and curiouser it was.

But how about a trip to a place of curios and curiosities? Where would you go to find a world like that? Not far — and not down a rabbit hole, but rather downtown Mount Carroll, where an antique shop has created a wonderland all its own. Just look for a lady in a red hat welcoming you to her world.

That lady is Mount Carroll’s own “Linda in Wonderland,” a staple in town for 25 years, and that Linda is Linda Anderson — but she’s no “Alice.” She’s another character in Carroll’s novel, “The Mad Hatter,” a persona she enjoys embracing at The Mad Hatter’s Ideas and Designs, the delightfully different antique shop she and her husband Len own.

The Andersons have spent decades collecting and selling a wide variety of antiques and collectibles at their business, and have expanded upon the concept of an antique shop to make it more than just a store, but a destination. Just like in the novel, there’s a place at the store to sit down and have a cup of tea or coffee, and the Andersons enjoy getting to know their customers and their interests.

“With how the world has been changing, there aren’t places for people to talk to people,” Linda said. “I’m finding that some people that have come in I’ve helped by talking to them. Sometimes someone saying ‘Hello’ to someone is huge, and smiling at someone.”

Linda and Len Anderson of The Mad Hatter's Ideas and Designs antique store in Mount Carroll offer a collection of books inside a Victorian style room, among other collectibles and decor. The Andersons have been in business for 25 years, having come from the Chicago area. (Cody Cutter)

Decked out in her signature red hat, Linda gives customers an introductory speech when they come in to let them know what’s in store, telling them about the selection of decor from decades ago, vintage clothing great for costume parties, toys, furniture, collectibles, a library of books in a Victorian-style room, and eye-popping wholesale designer fabrics. It’s a variety that spices up the shop, as the Andersons strive to stock the store with pieces that have a character and flair all their own.

Linda wants Mad Hatter’s to stand out from other antique stores, whether it’s with a bit of whimsy or a dash of panache. It’s all about catching people’s eyes and grabbing their attention. She likes to keep things fresh — rearranging rooms, showcasing different pieces in the front window, having fun with displays.

“When people look at our collection, a lot of times they’ll ask, ‘How did you do this?‘” Linda said. “When you love doing what you’re doing, it seems to find you. With the passion, you’re just able to make it happen.”

Linda and Len originally hail from Minnesota and have been married for more than 50 years. They came to Mount Carroll in 1999 from the Chicago area on a quest to restore a Victorian house they were interested in. Even though that didn’t pan out as they hoped, they continued to enjoy the classic charm of the town. It was Linda’s idea to have an antique store, and after 40 years of Len’s previous profession as retail store planner supporting their family, they decided it was Linda’s turn to chart a course for the next part of their journey together.

“At different times when we were walking around Courthouse Square, something came over me with a feeling that we were supposed to be here,” Linda said. “We realized that we should keep looking around here, and then we came down [Market] Street and this building was for sale. Len worked 40 years in corporate and had taken an early retirement, and I was an interior designer and stay-at-home mom. He looked at me and said, ‘It’s your turn now” — so she decided to turn back time and open an antique shop. The Market Street building proved to be just the right spot, with space on the first floor for the shop, and a place for the couple to live on the second floor.

Among the Mad Hatter’s merchandise are some things you don’t always find in antique stores: a selection of designer fabrics — a carry-over from Linda’s days doing design work. Some of the fancy fabrics commanded impressive prices when they first hit the market decades ago, as much as $400 a yard. Though the prices have come down since then, their beauty remains, and she has many rolls of silks, tapestries and laces in store, for both clothing and crafts. Some customers buy pieces to turn into fashionable book covers, which has been popular with young adults over the years, she said.

“Back then, fabric was so expensive and people who couldn’t afford it went with just a cream,” Linda said. “I thought that if I ever could, I would find a way to give them all these wonderful fabrics where they can be creative. They come in and tell me what they need, and I can sell them all these beautiful fabrics and give them ideas about putting some together. They’re $14 a yard, and some had been $200 or $300 a yard.”

Len’s interests in all things automobiles and local history have found a place in the store as well. His interest in antique cars that began as a child is represented by a selection of collector die-cast pieces and advertising toys on wheels, as well as old license plates and other auto memorabilia. Len’s also got some bigger “toys” too — some vintage cars that he takes to local cars shows and Mount Carroll’s annual Cruise Night, an event he started nearly 20 years ago. One of them is a restored 1925 Ford Model T that he displays at the store and which has become a favorite photo op for for people. Kids can even can sit in it and have a crack at some of the controls, letting their imaginations roam free.

Toy cars are an interest of Len Anderson's, and he has several for sale at The Mad Hatter's, which he co-owns with his wife Linda. (Cody Cutter)

“They’ll blow the horn and they can take pictures with it,” Len said. “I’m the type of car guy who feels that kids should be able to play in a collector’s car. They aren’t going to hurt it. Let them open the door, and let them have fun with it. Some places have signs of ‘Do not touch,’ but how is that going to help kids get interested into the hobby? They’re respectful.”

People can also check out the Victorian-style library at the back of the shop, complete with a restored 1800s fireplace and a framed 1869 map of Carroll County, along with more antiques, vintage books of all sorts — many in their original binding and jackets — on shelving made from wood from local trees.

“It’s everyone’s favorite room. They feel so relaxed when they walk through the door,” Linda said, and they don’t mind if customer gets lost in a book.

“We always encourage people that if you want to read a book, you don’t have to buy it, you can come here and have a cup of coffee with it,” Len said. “It’s not always about the sales, but about giving people a good experience.”

The store’s stock comes from their own antiquing trips, pieces they have others find for them, and items that customers bring in to sell.

Their inventory is guided not only by their own instincts, but conversations with customers, which helps them gauge what’s trending and what people are looking for.

Like many collectors say: It’s all about condition, and the couple gives items and the once-, and twice-, over before buying them.

“It’s a fun business,” Len said. “There’s a lot of people who do eBay or this and that, but when people come in here and want to buy something for any reason, I want us to look it over and make sure there’s no chips or dents. I want them to leave knowing they made a good choice.”

If you plan on stopping by, Mad Hatter’s is paper, not plastic: cash or check only.

As the store enters its 25th year, Linda looks at her and Len’s time in business with great pride, not only in what they’ve accomplished, but in being part of the Mount Carroll community and contributing to its economy.

“It has been amazing,” Linda said. ”I’m motivated to do displays at the windows and bring people in when they’re walking around to give them something to look at, and make this a destination when they go to Molly’s, or Charlie’s, or all these other shops, and let them know that a small town is an important place to keep growing.”

Establishing a new life away from the Chicago area has proven a good choice, Len said, especially in getting to know new people.

“It’s all about people, and we’re so blessed, he said. “We have wonderful customers. We have customers come from Chicago just to have tea with us; they may not buy anything, but just come to have tea. It’s getting away, as we did, from Chicago — the suburbs and stress — and coming here where life is a little simpler. When we lived there, you hardly had time to speak to your neighbors. Out here, it’s totally different: You have time to enjoy people.”

And enjoy it they have — like they say, time flies when you’re having fun.

“I don’t know where the time has gone,” Linda said. “We’ve had so much fun and it’s been a good experience.”

The Mad Hatter’s Ideas and Designs, 116 W. Market St. in downtown Mount Carroll is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment or chance. It will be open by appointment only from December to April. Go to facebook.com/ideasndesignsantiques or call 815-244-7875 to schedule a visit or for more information.