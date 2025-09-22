Community State Bank in Rock Falls celebrating 50 years

Community State Bank of Rock Falls, a full-service community bank, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

This signifies a remarkable milestone in its history, bank officials said in a news release. CSB of Rock Falls opened for business in 1975 at 1801 First Ave. in Rock Falls and today has grown to serve four additional communities: Sterling, Dixon, Morrison and Fulton.

“It has been the dedication and hard work of countless team members, community partners and customers that have made 50 years of service possible,” said Sally Scanlan, president and CEO of Community State Bank.

Although this is a celebration of a significant milestone, it also is a time to reinforce the business’s commitment to integrity, stability and community as it continues to grow its legacy, Scanlan said.

The bank plans to celebrate its history over the next few months with special events at every branch location, giveaways and community initiatives to honor its history, engage customers, and reinforce its mission to remain an independent and highly successful community banking organization.

“It has been our commitment to community that has allowed the bank to prosper and attain this 50-year milestone,” Scanlan said. “Decisions are made locally alongside the employee that is your neighbor and with your well-being as the priority. We are just a phone call away, and always with a live voice at the other end that you recognize and trust.”

She said the bank’s founding directors had a vision of what community banking should look like, and the employees embody that vision each and every day, not only inside the walls of the bank, but outside in the community by volunteering countless hours to support local needs.

“Working together is what makes the community a team that endures,” Scanlan said. “Thank you to our customers for your loyalty. Thank you to our employees for your support of the vision. Welcome to future customers. Come and enjoy the community banking experience.”