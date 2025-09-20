Taco Throwdown festival is Sept. 26 in Rock Falls

Carlos Garcia of Carlos' Tacos of Sterling puts finishing touches on a Super Taco at the Taco Throwdown on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. This year's Taco Throwdown is Friday, Sept. 26, in Rock Falls. (Brian Hurley)

Rock Falls Tourism is bringing back the Taco Throwdown Festival for its second year.

This year’s throwdown will be from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 26 at the RB&W District, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls. The throwdown is a celebration held in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month.

Local food vendors will battle it out for the title of best taco, with attendees buying $2 sample tacos from each vendor and then voting for their favorite. The vendor with the most votes will take home $100 in cash, a trophy and bragging rights. Brito’s Grill was last year’s champion.

A taco-eating contest begins at 6 p.m. ZOWA Live will bring high-energy wrestling action to the RB&W District with matches at 5 and 7 p.m.

From 8 to 10 p.m., DJ Cabralio will keep the party going with all your favorite hits. Browse local businesses, nonprofit organizations and craft vendors throughout the event.