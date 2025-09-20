Taco Throwdown festival is Sept. 26 in Rock Falls

Rock Falls Tourism is bringing back the Taco Throwdown Festival for its second year.
This year’s throwdown will be from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 26 at the RB&W District, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls. The throwdown is a celebration held in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month.
Local food vendors will battle it out for the title of best taco, with attendees buying $2 sample tacos from each vendor and then voting for their favorite. The vendor with the most votes will take home $100 in cash, a trophy and bragging rights. Brito’s Grill was last year’s champion.
A taco-eating contest begins at 6 p.m. ZOWA Live will bring high-energy wrestling action to the RB&W District with matches at 5 and 7 p.m.
From 8 to 10 p.m., DJ Cabralio will keep the party going with all your favorite hits. Browse local businesses, nonprofit organizations and craft vendors throughout the event.