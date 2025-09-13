Paint The Town returns to Morrison’s Main Street on Sept. 20

Morrison’s signature street–art celebration returns Saturday, Sept. 20, as Paint The Town transforms the city’s downtown into a vibrant, outdoor canvas for artists of all ages.

Hosted by the Children’s Art Preservation Association, Paint The Town 2025 invites community members to turn blank squares and circles along Morrison’s historic Main Street into colorful works of art. The event begins at noon and will feature several local food vendors, including Steam Anchor, Main Squeeze, the Chill Shack and others. Entertainment will include live folk and country music, a roaming mariachi band and a magician performing throughout the afternoon.

This year’s theme is Paint ‘Til The Cows Come Home. Registration is $20 per painting space and includes a commemorative T-shirt, a goodie bag filled with painting supplies and a map of the downtown painting spaces.

Since its inception in 1994, Paint The Town has grown from just 250 painted squares to more than 1,500, created by more than 2,000 participants each year. The event now draws more than 6,000 visitors annually for a day of art, entertainment and community celebration.

CAPA was founded in 1993 and exists to serve young artists and the community. Its board comprises local educators and residents who believe children should be recognized and encouraged for their creative contributions to the visual arts. The organization’s programs, events and goals aim to add a new artistic dimension and enrichment to the community.

Each year, CAPA awards a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior from Morrison Community High School who plans to major in visual or fine arts, with continued support available throughout their college career. It also contributes funding and resources to support the fine arts curriculum in Morrison schools.

For more information, visit capamorrisonil.org.