Lee County property transfers for Sept. 1-5, 2025

Warranty deeds

Christ A Kallas II to Francisco F Gaytan, Francisco Gaytan, Azucena G Gaytan and Elva Azudena G Gaytan, N. 240 East Ave., Amboy.

Jessie Brown, Linda K Brown, Kay Brown, Connie Nehring, Joseph Brown Jr and Sherry Koch to Clifford A Collins and Heather J Collins, 302 S. First St., Harmon, $50,000.

Chaz Richard to Aj Homes Llc and Thomas Hartnett, 313 W. Sixth St., Dixon, $2,500.

George F Covert and Peggy Covert to Mario J Sanchez, 706 Washington Ave., Dixon, $270,000.

Dawn D Hodge to Joshua J Pottorff, 1600 Chicago St., Dixon, $140,000.

Dixon Land Group Llc to Dixon Gateway Plaza Two Llc, 1611 S. Galena, Dixon, $0.

Dixon Land Group Llc to Dixon Gateway Plaza One Llc, 1671 S. Galena, Dixon, $0.

James G Carter and Jennifer A Carter to Elizabeth D Mayes, 2108 Factory St., Dixon, $0.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Peyton N Brown, 247 W. Maple St., Franklin Grove, $130,000.

Greg Fischer to Brian D Blaine, trustee, Brian D Blaine Trust, Amanda M Blaine, trustee, and Amanda M Blaine Trust, 08-20-34-200-008, $7,500.

Alejandro Perez-Flores to Baldomero Cruz Cruz, one parcel Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-428-062, $17,000.

Wendy S Wickens and William J Powers to Steven R Scully, 311 1/2 W. Graham St., Dixon, $142,000.

Elsie Vazquez to Brandon Emilio Garcia and Peyton Taylor Ellstrom, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-330-023, $30,000.

Angel L Vazquez and Eunice Vazquez to Jorge Rodriguez Jr and Belinda Rodriguez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: $14,000.

John S Nolan to Liliana Melara, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-255-041, $25,500.

Laura T Underhile to Spencer J Johnson and Emily Johnson, 839 Riverside Drive, Dixon, $320,000.

Spencer Jacob Johnson to Ann J Schultz, 2073 Grand Detour, Dixon, $249,900.

William R Crowson to Sandra K Trader, 1535 Eadens Place, Dixon, $154,900.

Arland J Pappas and Michelle L Pappas to Tracy Lynn Clausel and Wendy Nicole Clausel, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-255-011, $19,000.

Stacy Bullock and Kori Bullock to Paw Paw Properties Llc, 316 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $60,000.

James M Wickert and Nadine K Wickert to Allen W Wickert and Cheri L Wickert, 401 Hancock Ave., Dixon, $120,000.

Quit claim deeds

Inga K Washelesky to Timmothy Kinmon and Suzanne Kinmon, 1812 Factory St., Dixon, $0.

John Berrios and Marco Munoz to John Berrios and Nuvia Y Berrios, 119 W. Division, Amboy, $0.

Demi Becker and Dennis Becker to Demi Becker, 408 S. Washington Ave., Amboy, $0.

Demi Becker and Dennis Becker to Demi Becker, 901 Walnut Ave., Dixon, $0.

Kenneth R Luisi and Michael Luisi to Natalie R Meletsis, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-205-046, $0.

Krzysztof Rafacz and Monika Rafacz to Monika A Rafacz, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-179-028, $0.

Steven R Apple to Steven R Apple and Lisa N Apple, 12-14-13-100-008 and 12-14-13-100-011, $0.

Todd M Troutman, Nathaniel J Grossman, and Jacqueline S Troutman to Todd M Troutman and Jacqueline S Troutman, 823 S. College Ave., Dixon, $0.

Carmela Gonzalez and Alvaro Zavala to Joseph Maldonado and Elida Maldonado, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-376-034, $0.

Mary Jane Swedberg to Harmon Farm Llc, 09-19-02-200-001 and 09-19-03-400-001, $0.

Steven Schneider to Luis Rivera, 1703 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove, $30,000.

Suzanne Schafman to John Yelton, Cheryl Yelton, Lloyd Yelton and Shawna Yelton, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-407-015, $0.

Trustees deeds

Robert A Dewey II, trustee, and Robert Allen Dewey Revocable Living Trust, to Robert E Logan and Janelle F Delhotal Logan, 02-15-15-427-001, $179,000.

John S Hofmann, co-trustee, Joyce E Hofmann, co-trustee, and Hofmann Family Trust to Kendra Considine, trustee, and Kendra Considine Trust, 706 E. Fellows St., Dixon, $460,000.

Tamsin J Shaw, trustee, Thomas D Shaw, trustee, Tamsin J Shaw, trustee, to Liandro G Arellano Jr and Jamie M Arellano, 310 N. Jefferson, Dixon, $523,000.

Deeds in trust

Matthew E Thompson to Matthew E Thompson, trustee, and Matthew E Thompson Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-429-026, $0.

Mitch A Wakeley to Mitch A Wakeley, trustee, and Mitch A Wakeley Trust, 218 W. Morgan St., Dixon, $0.

Norma M Kellen to Nancy Reglin, trustee, and Norma Kellen Trust, 1970 Illinois Route 26, Dixon, $0.

Joseph F Venier to Joseph F Venier, trustee, and Joseph F Venier Trust #1, 1118 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $0.

Robert P Wolf and Cindy A Wolf to Robert P Wolf, trustee, Cindy A Wolf, trustee, and Wolf Family Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-129-018, $0.