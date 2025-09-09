Rock Falls-Sterling community fall garage sales are Sept. 19-21

The Rock Falls and Sterling community fall garage sales are set to return Friday, Sept. 19, through Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.

This popular community-wide event gives residents the opportunity to clean out their homes, find new treasures, and shop local bargains throughout the Sauk Valley. Maps featuring all registered sale locations will be made available to the public online on the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce website.

Shoppers can expect to find a wide variety of items, from household goods and furniture to clothing, toys and antiques.

“This is always a highly anticipated and well-loved tradition in our community,” said Sam Kersey, president and CEO of the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great way for families to declutter, for bargain hunters to explore, and for neighbors to connect with each other. It’s the perfect weekend to cruise the community.”

Registration is now open for anyone wishing to host a sale. Registration includes placement on the official garage sale map with your days, address, and times. Registration cutoff is Sept. 14. Maps and additional information will be available at www.RockFallsChamber.com.