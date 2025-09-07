Erie’s annual car show returns Sept. 13

The downtown Erie Triangle was hopping Saturday, Sept. 18, 2023, with the annual County Line Cruisers Car Show and Revitalize Erie Street Fest. (Alex Paschal)

Two Erie businesses are hosting the second annual car show Sept. 13 in Erie’s downtown triangle.

Stacy Bomleny, owner of SB Floral and Design at 908 Albany St. in Erie hosted the first event with The Corner Cafe in 2024, taking over County Line Cruisers’ car show when the club dissolved earlier that year.

That first show featured 125 vehicles; the 2025 event is expected to be even bigger, Kim Weidel of SB Floral told Shaw Local.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free to attend. There will be more than 20 vendors selling art, cotton candy, lemonade and more; life-sized Hot Wheels and regular Hot Wheels racing for kids; a 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets and several awards for registered cars, Weidel said.

People can register their vehicles for a $20 fee up until Sept. 13 starting at 7 a.m. Judging begins about noon that day and awards include Top 30, People’s Choice, Hometown Favorite and Best Ford, among others, Weidel said.

“We’re doing a big memorial one this year” for Bob “Moon” Dillin, who was a founding member of County Line Cruisers, Weidel said. He died in January.

Weidel said they’re also donating all proceeds from the People’s Choice Award, 50/50 raffle, and the raffle baskets to Shianne’s Wishes Foundation. The foundation supports families with children battling cancer by helping to pay utility bills, rent and other necessities.

For information, visit the event’s Facebook page.